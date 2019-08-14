Fisherman drowned

A fisherman who went fishing accidentally slipped from his boat and died near Padubidri in Udupi district on Tuesday.

According to the police, 24 fishermen left for fishing in a traditional boat from the Malpe fisheries harbour at 6 a.m. They were moving towards Hejmady in the sea, when huge waves hit their boat at around 11.15 a.m.

As a result, one of the fishermen, Sanjeev Kotian (55), lost his balance and accidentally slipped from the boat and fell into the sea. The other fishermen in the boat jumped to his rescue and managed to pull him out of the sea but he could not be saved.