Fisherman drowned

A fisherman who went fishing accidentally slipped from his boat and died near Padubidri in Udupi district on Tuesday.
According to the police, 24 fishermen left for fishing in a traditional boat from the Malpe fisheries harbour at 6 a.m. They were moving towards Hejmady in the sea, when huge waves hit their boat at around 11.15 a.m.
As a result, one of the fishermen, Sanjeev Kotian (55), lost his balance and accidentally slipped from the boat and fell into the sea. The other fishermen in the boat jumped to his rescue and managed to pull him out of the sea but he could not be saved.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor