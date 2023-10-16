HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First Dasara night run in Mangaluru gets good response

Traffic movement thrown out of gear on main roads during the run on Sunday

October 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Many took part in the maiden Dasara Night Run organised by Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple on Sunday, as part of 10-day long Mangaluru Dasara.

Many took part in the maiden Dasara Night Run organised by Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple on Sunday, as part of 10-day long Mangaluru Dasara. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

The maiden ‘Dasara night’ run held as part of Mangaluru Dasara got good response with hundreds of people from the city and other parts of the State participating in the same here on Sunday night. The run was organised by Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple in association with Mangalore Runners’ Club and other organisations.

“The temple management has been trying out new initiatives to involve all communities in the Dasara celebrations at the temple. Hence the 7 km run was introduced this year, which has brought youth from across the State to the temple,” said R. Padmaraj, the treasurer of the Temple Management Committee.

Launching of the run from the temple premises, which was scheduled to commence at 8 p.m., was delayed by an hour. With lot of people assembled on the roads leading to the temple and also enroute, the city police asked the organisers to start the event at 9 p.m.

Many took part in the maiden Dasara Night Run organised by Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple on Sunday night, as part of 10-day long Mangaluru Dasara.

Many took part in the maiden Dasara Night Run organised by Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple on Sunday night, as part of 10-day long Mangaluru Dasara. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Keeping a police patrol vehicle as a pilot to clear people, the run started from outside the temple. Runners jostled for space till they reached the main road and from there they ran on their own pace towards Narayana Guru (erstwhile Lady Hill) Circle. The city police stopped traffic movement enroute to ensure an obstruction free run. The run passed though M.G. Road, PVS Circle, Hampankatta Circle, Ganapathy High School Road, Car Street and BMS School. The run culminated outside the temple at 10.30 p.m.

Traffic movement was largely affected on the M.G. Road where there was long pile up of vehicles. The police had hard time managing traffic on the K.S.Road and GHS Road during the run.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / athletics / festivals / traffic / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.