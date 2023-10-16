First Dasara night run in Mangaluru gets good response

October 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The maiden ‘Dasara night’ run held as part of Mangaluru Dasara got good response with hundreds of people from the city and other parts of the State participating in the same here on Sunday night. The run was organised by Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple in association with Mangalore Runners’ Club and other organisations.

“The temple management has been trying out new initiatives to involve all communities in the Dasara celebrations at the temple. Hence the 7 km run was introduced this year, which has brought youth from across the State to the temple,” said R. Padmaraj, the treasurer of the Temple Management Committee.

Launching of the run from the temple premises, which was scheduled to commence at 8 p.m., was delayed by an hour. With lot of people assembled on the roads leading to the temple and also enroute, the city police asked the organisers to start the event at 9 p.m.

Keeping a police patrol vehicle as a pilot to clear people, the run started from outside the temple. Runners jostled for space till they reached the main road and from there they ran on their own pace towards Narayana Guru (erstwhile Lady Hill) Circle. The city police stopped traffic movement enroute to ensure an obstruction free run. The run passed though M.G. Road, PVS Circle, Hampankatta Circle, Ganapathy High School Road, Car Street and BMS School. The run culminated outside the temple at 10.30 p.m.

Traffic movement was largely affected on the M.G. Road where there was long pile up of vehicles. The police had hard time managing traffic on the K.S.Road and GHS Road during the run.