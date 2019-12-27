Finer aspects of eclipse explained to students and others in Udupi

The Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers Club (PAAC) organised a viewing of the annular solar eclipse on the campus of the Poornaprajna College here on Thursday.

A large number of students and people gathered on the Poornaprajna Campus to watch the celestial event. As many as six telescopes with filters, including two automatic telescopes and four manual telescopes, had been arranged for the people to watch the eclipse.

The eclipse was also projected through the pinhole cameras on the walls.

It was also projected on a screen. Since many people had gathered, they could watch this event without any problem. Many people watched it with eclipse-viewing glasses.

A.P. Bhat, founder coordinator of PAAC and former Principal of Poornaprajna College, explained the finer aspects of the eclipse to the people and students. School and college students took a lot of interest in the event.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Prof. Bhat said that the eclipse was about 93 % visible here. The next such eclipse will seen on February 17, 2064. The response from the people, especially students, to the event was tremendous, he said.

Atul Bhat, coordinator of PAAC, explained that Prof. Bhat had visited several colleges and schools at many places in the last couple of months to explain to the students about the importance of the event. Those interested in Astronomy could also visit the website of the PAAC by logging onto: paac.ppc.ac.in.

A newsletter of PAAC was released on the occasion by scientist and retired Deputy Director of ISRO P.J. Bhat, who later delivered a lecture on “India in Space” at the Poornaprajna mini auditorium. Raghavendra A., Principal of Poornaprajna College, was present.

Similar events were held at other schools and colleges also here.