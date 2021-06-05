Filed for netIGP shifts two injured in road accident to hospital

Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devjayoti Ray shifted two persons injured in a motor vehicle accident to a private hospital in his vehicle here on Saturday.

According to the city traffic police, two persons on a scooter fell off the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cow at Yeyyady around 11 a.m.

Mr. Ray, who was on his way to office, was following the scooter. Mr. Ray took the injured in his car and got them admitted to a private hospital at Kuntikana.

The police gave the names of the injured as Balasubrahmanya, a second division assistant in the Social Welfare Department, and K. Raju, an employee of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.