Federation stages dharna seeking better facilities for endosulfan victims

Members of the district unit of Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday seeking the fulfilment of various demands of endosulfan victims and disabled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjunath Hebbar, president, district unit of the federation, said the government had allotted land at Nada village in Kundapur taluk for the construction of a rehabilitation centre for endosulfan victims of Udupi district in 2017. But there had been no action on it since then. It was essential that the government and the district administration accord priority to the construction of this centre as it would help the victims.

The government should increase the present monthly pension being given to the victims in two grades, from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000, and from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000. They should also be provided the necessary equipment on time and not be made to wait for the same, he said.

The pension for disabled persons had not been given properly for the last three months. This had caused them hardship. The government should release it immediately. It should bring in a system to ensure that pension is paid by the 15th of the month, he said.

A separate counter should be provided for the disabled in offices in populated areas. The monthly maintenance allowance for them should be increased. Funds from local legislators’ fund for the welfare of disabled persons should be utilised in that fiscal year, he said.