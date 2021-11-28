‘Family entertainers should be watched on the big screen’

Though Hindi film Tadap starring Ahan Shetty was ready some time ago, it is being released on December 3 across the country as it is good to see such intense love story on the big screen, said actor Suniel Shetty while speaking about his son’s debut film here on Sunday.

“This film was ready an year ago. Sajid Nadiadwala was keen on releasing the film on the silver screen and hence, its schedueld for worldwide release on December 3,” the actor said and added, “Large screens is like a joint family. Such entertaining films should be seen on large screens. I am confident of support from the people for the film.”

Expressing happiness over being in his native place, Mangaluru, the actor said that it was the love of people from the region and the blessings of deities that helped him succeed in Bollywood. “I seek the same support for my son, who has done well in his debut film,” he said and added that Ahan Shetty is among the new age actors who work a lot on acting that the scripts demand.

Ahan Shetty said that though he generally discusses work with his father, the latter has given him the freedom to do tasks that he enjoys. “Tadap was my choice. I have enjoyed the making of it,” he said and added that his father has allowed him space to learn from his mistakes.

Asked about any further sequels of his hit-film Hera Peri, Suniel Shetty said that his son and the sons of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will do the sequels in which he could be seen in the role of a father.