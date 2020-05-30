Extended fishing period failsto cheer fishermen in Malpe

Though the State government has extended the fishing season till June 14, the Malpe Fishermen Association has decided to end all fishing in the sea by the end of this month.
The annual ban on fishing by mechanised boats, which usually used to begin on June 1, has been changed this year, and it will be from June 15 to July 31. Association president Krishna J. Suvarna said here on Friday that while the association welcomed the decision to extend the fishing period till June 15, it was not possible to carry out fishing as the insurance coverage of boats was up to May 31. The association had directed mechanised boat fishermen to unload all fish in their boats by June 6.
The sea was normally rough during this period and protection of boats was also important. With cases of COVID-19 increasing by the day in the district, the association also wanted to protect the health and lives of fishermen. Besides, the authorities had already directed fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4 due to inclement weather, he said.
