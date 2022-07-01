Explore developing satellite port, Minister tells NMPA, Karnataka govt.

Special Correspondent July 01, 2022 19:27 IST

The Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry has asked New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) and the Karnataka government to jointly explore establishing a satellite port in Uttara Kannada district.

A press release from the NMPA here said the Ministry had convened a Chintan Baithak of all the heads of major ports of the country at Madikeri on June 28. Chairing the baithak, Minister Sarbanand Sonowal deliberated the issue of establishing a satellite port for the NMPA.

He said such a port could be established at Belikeri on any other suitable location in Uttara Kannada and asked the NMPA as well as the CEO of the Karnataka Maritime Board, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary to government, to finalise the location and feasiblity of developing the satellite port.