Exotic species of birds, mammals introduced at Pilikula Biological Park

Reliance Foundation donates ₹1 crore to the park for building new enclosures for birds and animals

December 20, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Exotic Galah Cockatoo at Pilikula Zoo in Mangaluru.

Exotic Green Turaco at Pilikula Zoo in Mangaluru.

Exotic Pantagonian Mara at Pilikula Zoo in Mangaluru.  

Exotic Red Handed Tamarin at Pilikula Zoo in Mangaluru.

Exotic Squirrel monkey at Pilikula Zoo in Mangaluru.

New exotic species of birds and mammals have been introduced at Pilikula Biological Park.

They have been brought to the park from Greens Zoo of Gujarat under the animal exchange programme as approved by the Central Zoo Authority, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.

The new birds are the Blue and Gold Macaw which is native to South America, Military Macaw of the Central and South America, the Galah Pink and Grey Cockatoo of Australia and Green Turaco of West Africa. They have been let in display enclosures for visitors to see.

Among the new mammals, include Squirrel Monkeys which are found in Central and South America, Red Handed Tamarin which is native to the North Amazon river, Common Marmosets of Northeastern Coast of Brazil and large rodents called the Patagonian Mara found in Patagonia and Argentina.

The mammals are being quarantined and their health is being closely monitored by a team of veterinarians, biologists, and zookeepers until the animals get acclimatised to the environment. Hence, they have not been let in the enclosures, the director said.

In exchange, animals such as tigers, leopards, dholes, and a variety of snakes which were in excess have been handed over to the Greens Zoo.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation has donated ₹1 crore to Pilikula zoo for the development and construction of new enclosures, Mr. Bhandary said.

