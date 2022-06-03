Exhibition of art works made by coffee powder in city from today

A four-day exhibition of art works made from coffee powder for World Environment Day will begin at Prasad Art Gallery, Ballalbagh here from June 4.

The exhibition titled ‘Green Waves’, which are collection of coffee paintings, features art works on wild life and aquatic animals made by artist Jane Noronha. It is supported by the Forest Department.

According to Ms. Noronha, a part of the proceedings of the art works sold will be donated to an educational fund meant for educating the children belonging to the tribal families of the Western Ghats.

The Sahyadri Sanchaya, a voluntary organisation, is educating these children under its Vanachentana programme.

Y. K. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dakshina Kannada will inaugurate the exhibition at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A documentary film Vanachethana will also be released on the occasion. The exhibition will remain open till June 7.