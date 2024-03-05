Excise control rooms opened in Udupi district

March 05, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Excise Department has opened control rooms at the taluk headquarters in Udupi district to keep a tab on the manufacture and the sale of spurious liquor as well as the distribution of liquor to entice voters during the Lok Sabha elections.

The Excise Deputy Commissioner has urged the general public to inform the department through control rooms or its officers about any illegal sale and distribution of liquor. They may contact the toll-free number, 1800 4250 732; Udupi taluk control room, 0820-2532732, Kundapura taluk control room 08254-200902 and Karkala taluk control room 08258-298865.

People may also call the officers to provide information on the following numbers: District Deputy Commissioner of Excise, 9449597104, Udupi Deputy Superintendent of Excise 9538721125, Kundapura Deputy Superintendent of Eexcise 9900681914, Udupi Excise Inspector 9845412095, Kundapura Excise Inspector 7676269418, and Karkala Excise Inspector 9902729126.