Mangaluru

‘Everyone should be good, do good’

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade felicitating the former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during the inauguration of Sarva Dharma Sammelan at Dharmasthala on Monday.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade felicitating the former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during the inauguration of Sarva Dharma Sammelan at Dharmasthala on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Supplied

more-in

87th Sarva Dharma Sammelan

The former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumithra Mahajan on Monday said that “be good and do good” should be one’s life mission and everyone should become role models for the betterment of the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the 87th edition of Sarva Dharma Sammelan on the occasion of Laksha Deepotsava at Dharmasthala near here, Ms. Mahajan said only if one becomes a role model with virtues can one guide others towards becoming good citizens. “There is no retirement for practising dharma and doing karma (work),” she said.

Presiding over the programme, Gaur Gopaladas from ISKCON said that Indian philosophies and religions teach the art of living. Those following Indian practices will have peace and happiness, he said. Because of this, even foreigners are visiting India, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said the guiding principle of every religion is the welfare of humanity. All the world religions give the message of peace, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 8:30:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/everyone-should-be-good-do-good/article30083561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY