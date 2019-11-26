‘Everyone should be good, do good’

The former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumithra Mahajan on Monday said that “be good and do good” should be one’s life mission and everyone should become role models for the betterment of the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the 87th edition of Sarva Dharma Sammelan on the occasion of Laksha Deepotsava at Dharmasthala near here, Ms. Mahajan said only if one becomes a role model with virtues can one guide others towards becoming good citizens. “There is no retirement for practising dharma and doing karma (work),” she said.

Presiding over the programme, Gaur Gopaladas from ISKCON said that Indian philosophies and religions teach the art of living. Those following Indian practices will have peace and happiness, he said. Because of this, even foreigners are visiting India, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said the guiding principle of every religion is the welfare of humanity. All the world religions give the message of peace, he said.