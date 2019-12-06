Equal partnership approach can boost India-EU ties, says former diplomat

“Relations between India and the European Union (EU) can be revived with the latter recognising India as an equal partner based on knowledge and understanding of each other,” said the former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Bhaswati Mukherjee. She was speaking after inaugurating a two-day international conference on ‘India-EU Engagements: A decade in reflection and way forward’ here on Friday.

The conference is being held to mark 10 years of Manipal Centre for European Studies (MCES) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Ms. Mukherjee said recognising EU as a post-modern political entity by India and understanding its functioning could enhance cooperation just as EU should understand the sensitivity of the Asian societies while dealing with India. “Academic institutes could play an important role in enhancing this understanding,” she added.

Ambassador of European Union to India, Ugo Astuto, sent a congratulatory note to MAHE for leading European Studies in India and making its mark on European higher education map.

Wishing success on the registration of Association of European Studies in India (AESI), he hoped that the association would contribute to India-EU relations through capacity building and academic expertise in higher education.

In his inaugural address, H. Vinod Bhat, vice-chancellor, MAHE, recalled the opportunity that translated to a vision for excellence through MCES and stressed on the potential to achieve greater heights in the next ten years.

Helmut Brand, Director of Prasanna School of Public Health (PSPH), expressed his gratitude to the Centre for the support and resources that helped in laying the foundation for the School of Public Health.

In her welcome address, Neeta Inamdar, Head of MCES and the convenor of the conference, reflected on the journey of 10 years with the MCES becoming a Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence.