Entry into Dakshina Kannada from Kerala only through four points

As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Kerala into Dakshina Kannada, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said entry into the district from Kasaragod district will be only through check-posts at Talapady in Mangaluru taluk, Saradka in Bantwal taluk, Nettanige Mudnur-Menala in Puttur taluk, and Jalsoor in Sullia taluk.

All those entering the district through the check-posts from Monday should produce negative RT-PCR test certificate within 72 hours before arrival.

Students and others, who commute between the two districts every day, should undergo a RT-PCR test every 15 days.

Rapid Antigen Test results will not be accepted, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in the notification dated February 18.

Dr. Rajendra further said all those entering the district from these check-posts will have to register their names. Details of persons should be sent every day to the committee comprising the tahsildar, the taluk panchayat executive officer, and the taluk health and family welfare officer.

Bus operators, KSRTCs of both the States, operating services between Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada should ensure that all commuters have the COVID-19 negative certificate at the time of boarding the bus. While there will be no restrictions on movement of ambulances, the patients and the persons accompanying them should be tested by PT-PCR method by the hospitals concerned, he said.

Dr. Rajendra has asked all educational institutions to appoint a COVID-19 nodal officer and he should maintain list of students who are travelling to or from Kerala to their hostels or colleges. All these students should undergo RT-PCR tests once every 15 days. Students who have come from Kerala should also undergo RT-PCR test.

The Deputy Commissioner said institutions, as far as possible, should ensure that students stay in separate rooms in the hostel. Crowding at dining areas, waiting halls and other super-spreading avenues should be avoided. No visitor should be allowed to enter the hostel. Students should avoid frequent visits to their places.

Asking all the colleges to ramp up testing of students from Kerala, Dr. Rajendra said institutions will be held responsible it there is an outbreak of COVID-19 because of lapses in complying with standard operating procedure.