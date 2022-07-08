Engineering colleges cautioned against flouting orders on holiday

It will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, says Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday warned the managements of engineering colleges that the district administration will take legal action against such institutions that conduct physical classes even after the District Magistrate has declared a holiday for all education institutes.

Chairing a meeting of principals of engineering colleges in his office here, the Deputy Commissioner said that action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“Once the District Magistrate issues an order, it is authentic and final. It will have to be followed compulsorily,” he told the college principals.

The Deputy Commissioner’s warning came in view of many engineering colleges conducting physical classes by violating his holiday orders issued this week as a precautionary measure for the safety of students after the government issued a red alert.

Dr. Rajendra said that the district administration has declared a holiday in view of heavy rain in the district and in the interest of students. The education institutes will have to follow it.

Rainfall

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 92.9 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, the highest rainfall of 118.7 mm was recorded in Moodbidri followed by 110 mm in Belthangady, 82 mm in Mangaluru, 66 mm in Sullia, 65.8 in Puttur, 64.3 mm in Bantwal, and 46.9 mm in Kadaba.

The district recorded 1,794.1 mm rainfall from January 1 to July 8, 2022 against a normal rainfall of 1,485.5 mm for the period.

It said that 19 houses were partially damaged and two houses were fully damaged in the district on Thursday. With this, the number of partially damaged houses has gone up to 412 and those fully damaged to 55 in the district till Thursday due to rain/flood.

The authority said that 2,801 electricity poles and 201 electricity transformers have been damaged in the district till Thursday.

The water level on the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 6.4 m on Friday against the danger level of 8.5 m. It was at 27.50 m in the river course at Uppinangady against the danger level of 31.5 m.