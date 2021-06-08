Enforcement teams initiate action

The 10 COVID-19 enforcement teams of the Mangaluru City Corporation on Tuesday booked 78 establishments that were operating in the city in violation of lockdown guidelines and temporarily cancelled trade licence of 30 shops. It also collected a fine of ₹68,350 from these establishments.

These teams also found 19 instances of people moving unnecessarily after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and collected a fine of ₹8,050 from them after giving them a warning.

The enforcement teams comprising officials from the Revenue and Health departments were formed by Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar following orders from Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

The teams started their work at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A team led by Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Santosh Kumar visited Jeppu area where it closed down Banjara Darshini and Sri Devi Family Restaurant that was found providing food to customers seated on tables.

At Jeppu Market, the team closed down a vegetable store that was operating in the space related to a clinic.

Among the other places that the teams visited included Central Market, Kankanady Market, Urwa Market, Bejai and Surathkal markets.

Mr. Kumar said that these teams will continue pay surprise visits across the city till the lockdown guidelines are in place.