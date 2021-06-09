Enforcement teams continue to take action

COVID-19 enforcement teams of Mangaluru City Corporation continued their work on the second day on Wednesday and collected a fine of ₹61,150 from motorists and 58 shop owners who failed to comply with safety and lockdown norms. Trade licence of seven shops and business establishments were temporarily suspended.

A team comprising Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Santosh Kumar and Senior Health Inspector Shivalinga K. started inspection from Lady Hill Circle in the city where they closed down a photo copying outlet that was doing business. They visited Urwa Market where they fined those not wearing masks, which included ₹2,500 from a person manning the counter of a liquor outlet.

The team visited the market in Urwa Stores where it closed down a shop that was selling non-essential items. A fine of ₹250 each was collected from several motorists at the Urwa Stores Circle. The team pulled down the shutters of mobile phone service centres, hardware shops, jewellery outlets and other shops in Derebail, Konchady, Kavoor and Padavinangady.

The team also closed down a photo copying centre in Padavinangady where many people, including a few elderly persons, had come to avail of online services for corrections and other online services related to ration card.

Not a smooth affair

The team members faced resistance at a few places, including at Kavoor where a salon operator refused to hand over keys to his outlet after he was ordered to close it.

The officials decided to register a complaint against the operator under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Near the KPT Circle, the officials ordered a tender coconut seller to stop selling tender coconuts after he was found not wearing face mask.

Another team led by Revenue Inspector Santosh Kumar L. carried out the enforcement exercise in Kudroli, Car Street and Central Market.

A total of 10 COVID-19 enforcement teams of the corporation are working in the city. Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar joined the teams on Wednesday evening in collecting fines from motorists and pedestrians not sporting masks on M.G. Road, Bejai Road, Bejai-Kapikad Road and other areas in the city.