Eleven arrested in connection with two dacoity cases

Personnel from Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Moodbidri police station have arrested 11 persons in connection with a case of dacoity and a related case of attempt to dacoity committed in Moodbidri police limits.

Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that Mohammed Mahaz (20), son of Kalia Rafique of Uppala in Kasargod, who was facing several criminal cases and presently residing at Beluvai near Moodbidri, and Mohammed Adil (25) resident of Uppala, were held in connection with kidnap and loot of 440 gms of gold. Police have recovered 300 gm of gold sold to a jeweller in Kanhangad in Kerala for ₹13,86,600.

Mr. Kumar said Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had consigned a parcel to his relative Syed Hyder Ali of Bengaluru through Vaquar Yunus of Moodbidri in the first week of May. Learning about the consignment, Yunus’ friend Mahaz asked him to come to Beluvai. Mahaz, Adil and others met Yunus at Puchchemogaru, took him to Uppala and looted 440 gm of gold contained in the parcel consigned by Sheikh before releasing him.

On learning that the parcel did not reach Hyder Ali, Sheik allegedly engaged Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam of Jokatte near Mangaluru, who was on police rowdy sheet, for recovering the gold by paying ₹5 lakh. Yunus filed a complaint with the Moodbidri police on May 21 about the threat from Salam as well as the alleged loot of gold by Mahaz and his accomplices, leading to the arrest of Mahaz and Adil. Police were looking for the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Salam was allegedly waiting with lethal weapons in two cars to kidnap Yunus and Mahaz to recover the looted gold along with Sheik’s brother Abdul Sheik and Hyder Ali of Bengaluru near Yunus’ residence in Moodbidri on May 24. Learning about their conspiracy, the CCB personnel apprehended them and recovered the cars, five sharp weapons and 10 mobile phones.

Mr. Kumar gave the names of the arrested persons as Pattodi Salam (34), Mohammed Sharook (26) of Jokatte, Syed Hyder Ali (29) of J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru, Asif Ali (28) of Yelachenahalli, Bengaluru, Mushahid Ansari (38), Abdulla Sheik (22), Shabaz Hussain (49, Sheik Sajid Hussain (49) and Mustaq Quereshi (42), all residents of Kambekar Street, Mumbai. Moodbidri police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating.

Pattodi Salam, Mr. Kumar said, was facing 10 cases in Panambur, Surathkal, Barke and Moodbidri police stations and his name was on the rowdy sheet of Panambur station.