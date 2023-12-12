Elevated highway sought instead of underpass for NH 66 between Nanthoor and KPT

December 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Society for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Mangaluru, on Tuesday demanded construction of an elevated highway between Kuntikana and Pumpwell on National Highway 66.

Society secretary Benedict C. Fernandes told reporters here that the proposed vehicular underpasses on NH66 at Nanthoor and KPT junctions would not eliminate the already identified black spots; instead they may increase the number of accidents.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that has already issued work order for VUP at KPT junction, claims the underpasses would decongest the highway of vehicular traffic, which would not be true.

With the elevated highway between Kuntikana and Pumpwell estimated to cost around ₹200 crore, the city traffic and the highway traffic get segregated thereby eliminating vehicular congestion significantly and addressing the black spots.

The proposed underpasses, Mr. Fernandes said, entails excavation of NH66 for 3.5m depth from KPT to Padavu Junction, where the highway becomes at-grade. From this location, vehicles towards Bengaluru would take the service road on the left-hand side to move towards Nanthoor junction and join NH75.

Vehicles from Bengaluru (NH75) towards Udupi would have to take the proposed bridge at Nanthoor junction and take a right turn on the service road before joining NH66 at Padavu. This, according to Mr. Fernandes, would not address the black spots and rather add to the motorists woes. One more black spot gets created at Padavu Junction where Sharabath Katte and Kadri Park roads join NH66.

Bhuvan Devadiga, a society member, expressed apprehension that the proposed VUPs could become another Pumpwell with flooding and other such issues. He said though the society had urged the NHAI to go for an elevated highway, the authority cited financial constraints to change the plan, he said.

Governments should not hesitate to spend on infrastructure in Mangaluru as it was the second highest revenue generation centre in the State, Mr. Devadiga argued.

Another member Dilip Vas Naik said the city administration does not have a master plan for traffic management following which the number of accidents was increasing.