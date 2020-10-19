Mangaluru

Electrocuted

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with the live wire connected with decoration lighting for the Navaratri festival at the Lalita Durgaparameshwari temple in Uppinakudru village of Kundapur taluk of Udupi on Saturday night.

The Kundapur Police gave the name of the victim as Dhanush (16). While coming out of the temple after having darshan at 9.30 p.m., Dhanush accidentally touched the live wire placed on the compound wall on the southern side of the temple. Dhanush was rushed to a private hospital where he died of burns.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 1:14:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/electrocuted/article32888575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY