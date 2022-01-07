Electric loco trial run conducted on Karwar and Verna section

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) on Thursday conducted a speed trial of an electric locomotive on the newly electrified stretch between Karwar in Karnataka and Verna in Goa.

The electric loco, coupled with a diesel loco, was flagged off in the evening by KRCL’s Regional Railway Manager, Karwar, B.B. Nikam. Electrification work between Karwar and Verna (116 km), covering a major junction, Madgaon, was recently completed.

The stretch between Thokur near Mangaluru from where KRCL’s network begins and Karwar has already been electrified.