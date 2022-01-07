Mangaluru

Electric loco trial run conducted on Karwar and Verna section

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) on Thursday conducted a speed trial of an electric locomotive on the newly electrified stretch between Karwar in Karnataka and Verna in Goa.

The electric loco, coupled with a diesel loco, was flagged off in the evening by KRCL’s Regional Railway Manager, Karwar, B.B. Nikam. Electrification work between Karwar and Verna (116 km), covering a major junction, Madgaon, was recently completed.

The stretch between Thokur near Mangaluru from where KRCL’s network begins and Karwar has already been electrified.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 12:42:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/electric-loco-trial-run-conducted-on-karwar-and-verna-section/article38161170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY