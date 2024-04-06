April 06, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - MANGALURU

Election observers for Dakshina Kannada

The Election Commission of India has appointed Akanksha Ranjan, a Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, as the general observer for the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Ms. Ranjan, who arrived in Mangaluru on April 3, visited the media certification and monitoring committee cell at the district office complex on Friday along with Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and others. General public may reach out to her with any representation or complaint with regard to candidates and political parties on 9482698817, 0824-2001594, email: generalobserverdk17@gmail.com. Ms. Ranjan would also be available at the Circuit House, Mangaluru, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. whenever she is in headquarters. Similarly, the ECI has appointed Binita Thakur, a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, as the Police Observer for Dakshina Kannada constituency. Ms. Thakur is available on 9483651817, 0824-2001597 and email: policeobserverdk17@gmail.com, said a release.

Vaccination helpline

The Yenepoya Medical College’s Department of Paediatrics has started ‘vaccination helpline’ to answer concerns and queries regarding vaccination for children. The helpline 8904181943 will operate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all weekdays. The calls will be answered by paediatricians of the medical college, said an official press release.