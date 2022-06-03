Elderly woman arrested on theft charge

The Dharmasthala police arrested a 63-year-old woman form Gadag district on the charge of stealing jewellery from a woman in Southadka Shri Mahaganapathi Temple and recovered valuables worth ₹3.08 lakh from her.

D. Balachandra, a native of Belthangady and a resident of Mumbai, was visiting the temple near Kokkada on April 20, at which point of time, the accused allegedly stole the valuables from the handbag of his wife.

The Dharmasthala police formed a special team to track the suspects and zeroed in on Nagamma, wife of Hanumanthappa, resident of sub jail Road in Betageri, Gadag district.

Upon her arrest at Betageri, the police recovered a diamond necklace worth ₹1.56 lakh, a pair of ear studs worth ₹1.17 lakh, and other jewellery together worth ₹3.08 lakh.

The police claimed the accused was a habitual offender stealing valuables at pilgrimage centres. Cases were registered against the woman in Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Kukke Subrahmanya, and other police stations earlier for similar acts.

Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada district police Rishikesh Sonawane has announced cash prize for the special team.