Elaborate security, traffic plan today

The police have made elaborate security arrangements and traffic diversion for a protest planned by various Muslim organisations under the auspices of The Muslim Central Committee against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act being organised at Kannur on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway off Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha told reporters here on Tuesday that 12 IPS officers, 40 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 80 Police Inspectors, 200 Police Sub-Inspectors, 600 ASIs and adequate number of constables are being deployed to maintain law and order as well as traffic in public interest.

In addition, there would be three platoons of Central police forces and an adequate number of vehicles with technical equipment besides rapid action force personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the event expected to be attended by over one lakh people. The organisers have agreed to conclude the programme by 6 p.m. They have also assured that the entire programme would be conducted peacefully, he said.

Dr. Harsha said that the district administration held a meeting on Tuesday attended by officers from different departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the protest meeting. The police and the organisers have agreed on mutual terms and conditions for the event. Vehicular movement may get affected and hence, the police have urged commuters to use alternative roads during the day, he said.

With a large number of vehicles expected to be used by those attending the event, the police in consultation with the organisers have earmarked parking slots around the event venue to maintain orderliness.

The police have advised the general public to use alternative routes avoiding the Kannur stretch of the National Highway. Dr. Harsha said that the movement of heavy tankers has been banned from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m. on the highway.