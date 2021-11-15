Eight-year-old girl run over by lorry in Udupi

Her mother was injured in accident

An eight-year-old girl died after she was run over by a transit mixer lorry near Ambagilu of Udupi town on Saturday evening.

The Udupi Traffic police gave the name of the deceased as Pranamya G. Nayak.

The police said that Pranamya was riding pillion on the scooter being driven by her mother, Divya G. Nayak, towards Udupi town. At Narayan Nagar junction, the lorry, which was following the scooter, hit it.

Ms. Divya and Pranamya fell off the vehicle. The child came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, while Ms. Divya, who was injured, was admitted to a private hospital nearby.

On the complaint by Pranamya’s relative Vignesh B. Nayak, the police registered a case against the lorry driver for offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Slab falls on man

Abdurrehman Rizwan, 30, of Jeppu died after a granite slab reportedly fell over him from a lorry in Attavar in Mangaluru on Saturday night.

The Mangaluru South police said Rizwan was handling accounts of a building under construction in Attavar. Soon after the lorry came to the construction site with a load of granite, the building superviser asked Rizwan to take an image of the granite load on his phone.

As he proceeded to the rear of the lorry to take the image, a granite slab fell over him. Rizwan was taken to a nearby private hospital where he died, the police added.