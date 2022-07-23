Eco sensitive zone has not been scientifically earmarked: Malenadu Joint Action Committee

Without scientifically earmarkimg the eco sensitive zone (ESZ) on the ground in the Western Ghats, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has issued the fourth time notificiation about ESZ, said Malenadu Joint Action Committee and Raita Samrakshana Vedike, Kollamogaru, Sullia, here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, K.L. Pradeep Kumar, a member of the vedike, said the notification of the MoEF was based on recommendations of Kasturi Rangan Committee. The Committee has taken arial distance in earmarking ESZ, which is unscientific. The ESZ can be notified only after properly earmarking of forest area and revenue village, which has not been done so far.

Mr. Kumar said without addressing the issue of proper earmarking of forest land and revenue villages, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and other legislators have issued statement opposing the recent notification by the MoEF.

Hameed Idnuru, another member of the vedike, said the State Goverment was not serious earmarking of ESZ and was just dragging its feet. “While keeping the issue of ESZ pending, the State Government was going ahead with Yettinahole Drinking Water and other development projects for which forest cover is getting reduced drastically,” he alleged.

Ashok Edamale, another vedike member, called upon all gram panchayats in Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks to pass resolution to oppose recent ESZ notification.