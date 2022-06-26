Drugs worth ₹1.81 crore disposed of

Drugs, in all, worth ₹1.81 crore were disposed of by the Mangaluru City Police and Dakshina Kannada Police on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Sunday. The drugs were disposed of at a facility owned by Ramky Energy and Environment Limited in Mulky.

The Mangaluru City Police disposed of drugs worth ₹1.28 crore related to 15 police stations. It included 580.86 kg of cannabis worth ₹1.16 crore, 320 grams of MDM worth ₹11.2 lakh and 25 grams of heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that the drugs were seized in several cases in the last two years. Drugs seized in a few older cases, which were decided recently, were also disposed of, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Police disposed of 53.128 kg of cannabis worth ₹23.75 lakh and 120 grams of heroin worth ₹30 lakh. These illicit drugs were related to 11 cases, said Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane in a press release.

In Udupi

The Udupi Police disposed of drugs worth ₹3.27 lakh, which was related to 19 cases. The drugs were set on fire at a facility belonging to Ayush Envirotech Private Limited in Padubidri.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police N. Vishuvardhan said that the police disposed of 9.686 kg of cannabis worth ₹2.72 lakh and 410 grams of charas worth ₹55,000.

It was related to four cases each registered in Manipal Police Station and Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station, three cases each registered in Kundapur and Kaup police stations, two cases each of Kota and Gangolli police stations and one case from Malpe Police Station.

The oldest of these 19 cases was the one registered in Manipal in 2012, he said.