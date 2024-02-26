GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug peddling accused, at large for over 15 years, arrested in Kerala

February 26, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru Coastal Security Police (CSP) have arrested an alleged drug peddler who was wanted and at large for over 15 years, from a hideout in Kerala.

The CSP police identified the arrested accused as T. E. Joseph, 58, hailing from Totattady in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada. He was arrested from a hideout in Thrissur district of Kerala. Joseph had failed to appear before a Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court for more than a decade in two cases related to alleged possession of cannabis.

The CSP had arrested Joseph in 2008 on charges of having cannabis. He secured bail in the case and then failed to appear before the court. The court had issued a long pending case (LPC) warrant against Joseph. Similarly, an LPC warrant was issued by the court for his failure to appear since 2010 in a case related to cannabis peddling registered by Belthangady police. He is also an accused in another case of cannabis registered in Wayanad police station of Kerala.

A special team headed by CSP Inspector Anantha Padmanabha was closely following Joseph’s movement for the last three months. Following credible inputs, the special team went to Thrissur district and arrested him on February 22. Joseph was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada, who remanded him to Mangaluru District Prison.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / arrest / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime / police / Kerala / Thrissur / prison

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.