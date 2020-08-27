‘Drinking water project in Puttur will be completed in 2 years’

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture, and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda said on Wednesday that the ₹113 crore round-the-clock drinking water project, the civil works of which are under way, in Puttur City Municipality limits in Dakshina Kannada will be completed in the next two years.

He was speaking at a function organised to inaugurate the renovated town hall and Mahatma Gandhi Katte at Puttur and to lay the foundation stone for constructing a new office of the Puttur City Municipal Council.

The project has been taken up under Jala Siri scheme of the government.

He said that the government has been giving priority to develop infrastructure facilities in city and other urban areas in the State. Urban areas will grow on their own if the government addressed drinking water, road, and solid waste management issues. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been laying stress on the development of urban areas. All urban local bodies will get more funds from the government in the coming days, he said.

He said the Smart City Mission has been contributing for the development of infrastructure facilities in various cities selected under the mission.

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport and Endowment Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak were present.