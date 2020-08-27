‘Drinking water project in Puttur will be completed in 2 years’

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture, and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda said on Wednesday that the ₹113 crore round-the-clock drinking water project, the civil works of which are under way, in Puttur City Municipality limits in Dakshina Kannada will be completed in the next two years.
He was speaking at a function organised to inaugurate the renovated town hall and Mahatma Gandhi Katte at Puttur and to lay the foundation stone for constructing a new office of the Puttur City Municipal Council.
The project has been taken up under Jala Siri scheme of the government.
He said that the government has been giving priority to develop infrastructure facilities in city and other urban areas in the State. Urban areas will grow on their own if the government addressed drinking water, road, and solid waste management issues. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been laying stress on the development of urban areas. All urban local bodies will get more funds from the government in the coming days, he said.
He said the Smart City Mission has been contributing for the development of infrastructure facilities in various cities selected under the mission.
Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport and Endowment Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath