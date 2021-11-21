Door-to-door vaccination survey to be carried out in Udupi from tomorrow

The Health Department will take up a drive of visiting houses from November 22 to November 30 in Udupi to convince those who have not been jabbed against COVID-19 to get themselves vaccinated, according to Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer H. Nagabhushana Udupa.

Anganwadi workers and ASHAs will visit houses during the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign and convince those who have not taken the first and second doses to get themselves vaccinated. The survey will be conducted based on the voters’ list, he said.

The objective is to achieve 100 % vaccination, he said in a release.

As Udupi district has the target of vaccinating 9,99,000 people who are aged above 18, so far the department has administered vaccine doses to 9,24,639 people with the first dose thus achieving 92.56 % coverage as on Saturday.

He said that 6,11,569 (61.22 %) people have received the second dose. As the people who have not been vaccinated yet, the risk of COVID-19 spread still exists. So the district administration has sought the cooperation of the people.

Appealing to those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated he said that no COVID-19 test will be conducted for those who come to vaccination centers for vaccination purposes.