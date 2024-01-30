Don’t take LS election lightly as Congress is well versed in propagating lies, B.Y. Vijayendra tells workers

January 30, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress is well versed in propagating lies. Hence the BJP workers should not take the ensuing Lok Sabha election lightly, B.Y. Vijayendra, State president of the BJP said here on Tuesday.

Addressing party workers at the installation ceremony of Satish Kumpala, new president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, Mr. Vijayendra said that ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023 the Congress propagated that the BJP was a “40% commission government”. But the BJP could not counter it properly and the Congress came to power.

“We don’t know whether it (the Congress coming to power) is due to our mistake or the people’s mistake. Don’t know whether the Congress was able to hoodwink people,” he said.

“The results of the coming Lok Sabha elections will decide the future of India and the Congress is well versed in propagating lies. Hence don’t take the election lightly,” he said.

Mr. Vijayendra said that people in India and abroad are eagerly awaiting for the results of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the nation forward in such a way that many foreign countries are now much interested in the results, he said.

The Shikaripur MLA alleged that the Congress in the State is anti-Dalit and anti-farmer. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government are after minorities. Corruption is looming large in the State, he claimed.

Referring to last year’s Assembly elections, he said that the people in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh did not yield to the poll promises of the Congress on implementing guarantee schemes if elected to power. Hence the Congress had to come out of its hallucination of extending the platter of guarantees to the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that it was the Congress which fielded its candidate (Narayan Sadoba Kajrolkar) against the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha elections and got him defeated in the first Lok Sabha elections (from Bombay North Central Constituency). Later the Congress awarded Padma Bhushan to Mr. Kajrolkar.

“Such a Congress does not have any moral right to speak on behalf of Dalits,” he said. On the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed pilgrimage sites related to Babasaheb as Panchatirth.

Mr. Vijayendra asked the party workers to strive for the victory of all 28 Lok Sabha candidates of the party in the State.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Leader of the Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel spoke.

The outgoing president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri handed over the party flag to Mr. Kumpala while handing over the charge to him.