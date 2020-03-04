Mangaluru

‘Don’t compromise on quality of research’

Course on research methodology inaugurated

The Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, P. S. Yadapadithaya, on Wednesday asked researchers not to compromise on the quality of the work and put in their best efforts to help society.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a 10-day course on research methodology, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), at the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences on the university campus.

The Vice-Chancellor elaborated on the qualities to be possessed by the researcher and the research guide.

M.R. Ranganatha, Director, Smart Academy, Bengaluru, who inaugurated the course, said that now researchers got support from the government and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC has now developed minimum standards and a procedure for awarding PhDs.

K. Krishna Sharma, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University, and the course director, spoke.

In all, 18 resource persons and 30 participants from universities across the country are participating in the course.

