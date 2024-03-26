GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DKS on ‘temple run’ in coastal Karnataka and Malnad; others politicians visiting religious places too

He was seeking divine intervention to consolidate the ‘strong wave’ in support of the Congress in the State, the Deputy CM says

March 26, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU/BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar with D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala during his visit at Shri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar with D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala during his visit at Shri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tuesday was a day of a “temple run” for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had a packed schedule of visiting popular pilgrim centres in coastal and Malnad Karnataka in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Arriving at Dharmasthala late on Monday night, Mr. Shivakumar had the darshan of Lord Manjunatha and Annappa on Tuesday morning besides meeting Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade.

Thereafter he proceeded to Kukke Subrahmanya by helicopter and had the darshan of Lord Subrahmanya and Hosaligamma. He went to Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district later and had the darshan of Goddess Sharadamba and sought blessings from Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visiting Kollur Sri Mookambika temple on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visiting Kollur Sri Mookambika temple on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar’s next flight was to Kollur in Udupi district where he had the darshan of Goddess Mookambika in the afternoon. He travelled by road to Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district in the evening. Mr. Shivakumar would have the darshan of Lord Mahabaleshwara on Wednesday morning there before attending party workers’ meeting at Kumta and later, he would be in Mysuru, according to his tour programme.

Terming the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as ‘Dharma Yuddha’, Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Dharmasthala, that “just as Lord Manjunatha keeps his word”, the Congress too has kept its word and implemented all the five guarantees made before the Assembly elections. The Shakti scheme has enabled thousands of women to visit pilgrim centres including Dharmasthala for free, he pointed out.

Other leaders

As temples and mutts are seen wielding enormous political power, politicians cutting across party-lines have been visiting places of worship and vying for the support of religious heads. While the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru district and other mutts have been successful in mobilising Veerashaiva-Lingayats for electoral purposes, the Adichunchanagiri mutt is seen as the authority of the Vokkaliga community.

In fact, even before the actual heat of the campaign, politicians have been rushing to temples. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa along with his family members, including his son and State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, performed “Chandika Homa” at Annapoorneshwari temple at Horanadu in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the “homa”, Mr Yediyurappa said it was conducted to seek blessings of the deity and bountiful rainfall in the State which has been facing severe drought. Mr. Vijayendra said religious rituals were performed to give more strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Lok Sabha / political parties / state politics / Mangalore / religion and belief / Mysore / minority group / national or ethnic minority / drought

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.