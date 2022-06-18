Directorate of Cashew Research celebrates 37th Foundation Day

Srisha Kumar, Sanskrit lecturer of Vivekananda College in Puttur, handing over a sapling in Puttur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur celebrated its 37th Foundation Day on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, T.N. Raviprasad, Director in charge of the directorate, recalled the contributions and services of all its scientists and other employees in building the institution. The cashew growers should make best use of the services available at the directorate, he said.

Shreesha Kumar, Sanskrit teacher at Vivekananda College, Puttur, spoke on the importance of trees, vegetation, and their conservation.

Some farmers were given cashew saplings, water tanks and pesticide sprayers on the occasion.

K. Vanitha, a scientist at the directorate was felicitated for her best research report.

Booklets brought out by the institute in different languages and compact discs were released on the occasion, a release from the directorate said.