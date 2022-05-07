Demand for naming Bejai Road after George Fernandes reiterated

A forum of writers and artists led by Richard Moras, convener of Konkan Lekhak Sangh, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of Konkani artists and writers have demanded the road between Circuit House and Lalbagh be named after the former Union Minister late George Fernandes.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, convener of Konkani Lekhak Sangh Richard Moras said Fernandes, having been born in Bejai in the city, spread his influence all over the country. He was the architect of the Konkan Railway and he did commendable work as the Defence Minister. The Central Government recently conferred the Padma Vibhushan on him posthumouly.

It is apt for the Mangaluru City Corporation to name the road stretch between Circuit House and Lalbagh, which passes through Bejai, after Fernandes. “The city should properly recognise persons who have made a mark in the country,” he said.

“The corporation should forthwith take action to notify naming the road after Fernandes,” Mr. Moras said.

On the occasion of the second death anniversary of Fernandes in January 2021, the Parish Priest of Bejai Church, Fr. J.B. Saldanha, had demanded the naming of the road between Bejai Church and Lalbagh after him. Fr. Saldanha had also demanded naming Mangaluru Junction Railway station after Fernandes. Earlier, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath had in a Facebook post said action to rename the road after Fernandes would be taken after the new council of the Mangaluru City Corporation was formed following elections.