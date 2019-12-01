Degree and PU students urged to see film based on Karanth’s novel

Students of degree and PU colleges have been urged to watch the award-winning film ‘Mookajjiya Kanasugalu’ based on a novel penned by the late Kota Shivaram Karanth, said director P. Sheshadri here on Saturday.

The film has been released across the State this week. ‘Mokkajjiya Kanasu’ is being screened at Big Cinemas and PVR Cinemas in Mangaluru, and in screen at Manipal, Kundapura, Karkala, Byndoor, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi. “I want as many people to watch this film as possible and understand Karanth’s novel that deals with the environment, political situation and homosexuality. This film will definitely widen the thinking of youngsters,” he said.

Advancing the show timing of the film at Big Cinemas from 3.15 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Saturday resulted in some people being unable to watch the show. “We were unaware of the change. I am sad some people had to go back,” Mr. Sheshadri said.

While nine persons saw the film on Friday, there were around 20 who watched it at Big Cinemas on Saturday. Among those who watched the film was Rani Devaiah from Kodagu. “I was happy to see the film came out the same way the novel did,” she said.

Ramachandra Karanth, who acted in some films along with Karanth, also watched the film. “I came to book a seat at 12.15 pm. When I realised the show was on, I went ahead and watched it,” he said.