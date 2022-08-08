Death due to cardiac arrest, reports says

Special Correspondent August 08, 2022 00:19 IST

Special Correspondent August 08, 2022 00:19 IST

The Forensic Science Laboratory report of the recent death of seven-year-old child in Byndoor of Udupi district said that the child died due to cardiac arrest.

Samanvi, 7, a Class I student from Vivekananda English Medium School, Uppunda, collapsed while getting into the school bus on July 20. She was taken to a hospital nearby where she was declared dead. As the child had consumed a toffee before boarding the bus, it was alleged that the death was due to asphyxiation following consumption of toffee with wrapper.

The FSL report from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, which was given to the police few days ago has put cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The investigation into the death is still on, the Byndoor police said