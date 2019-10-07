Darbar pushed to 3 p.m. slot for next Paryaya festival

Some decisions were taken for the smooth conduct of the Paryaya festival to be held on January 18, 2020, at a preparatory consultative meeting here on Saturday. The Admar Mutt would take over as the Paryaya Mutt in January next year.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, said that several suggestions had been made regarding the “Horekanike” (offering of vegetables, grain and other edible items made by devotees from different villages and towns for the Paryaya). Usually, it is held a few days before the Paryaya festival. People from several villages and towns contributed vegetables and other edible items in large numbers.

Hence, it had been decided that instead of having “Horekanike” just for a few days before the Paryaya festival, it would be stretched over the entire two-year period so that people from different places could contribute and get recognised for it. Now, the “Horekanike” will be held every fortnight stretched over two years of the Paryaya.

Another suggestion was that the Paryaya Darbar programme held immediately after the Paryaya procession early in the morning, should be held at 3 p.m. on January 18. This would give time for devotees to take rest after watching the procession. The other seers of the Ashta Mutts agreed to this proposal. Yet another decision was to reduce the use of plastic during the Paryaya festival, he said.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said that the decision to stretch the “Horekanike” was practical as this would reduce rotting and hence, wastage of vegetables. The suggestion to reduce plastic too was laudable. The amount of plastic waste collected by volunteers in Karkala taluk over three days recently was 33,000 kg.

This showed the amount of plastic waste being generated. All efforts were being made to make Udupi a plastic-free district. The decision to hold the Paryaya Darbar at 3 p.m. on January 18 would help a lot of devotees, she said.

Presiding over the function, Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt said that the forthcoming Paryaya would be the 250th Paryaya of the Admar Mutt. People should participate and cooperate whole-heartedly in the smooth conduct of the Paryaya festival, he said.

M.B. Puranik of Paryaya Organising Committee said that 50 centres would be established in different places for organising the “Horekanike”.