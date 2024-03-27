GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalits threaten agitation if SC status is granted to Moger fishermen of Uttara Kannada

March 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
M. Devadas, DSS leader, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

M. Devadas, DSS leader, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dalit leaders have threatened to launch a State-wide agitation if Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada are granted Scheduled Caste (SC) status as per the recommendation of J.C. Prakash Committee.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Dalit activist Ashok Konchady claimed that the four-member committee headed by senior IAS officer J.C. Prakash recently submitted a report favouring grant of SC status to Moger fishermen. These fishermen are presently in Backward Class category I.

Mr. Konchady said in 1956 Mogers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kollegal, who are from the tribe indulging in hunting of hares, were included in the list of Scheduled Castes. The Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada were included in BC category I.

Senior Dalit activist M. Devadas alleged that Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada have managed to bring political pressure and get a favourable report from the committee. “If the State government accepts the recommendations of the committee, other Scheduled Castes will lose out on rightful benefits,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.