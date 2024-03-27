Dalits threaten agitation if SC status is granted to Moger fishermen of Uttara Kannada

March 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dalit leaders have threatened to launch a State-wide agitation if Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada are granted Scheduled Caste (SC) status as per the recommendation of J.C. Prakash Committee.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Dalit activist Ashok Konchady claimed that the four-member committee headed by senior IAS officer J.C. Prakash recently submitted a report favouring grant of SC status to Moger fishermen. These fishermen are presently in Backward Class category I.

Mr. Konchady said in 1956 Mogers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kollegal, who are from the tribe indulging in hunting of hares, were included in the list of Scheduled Castes. The Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada were included in BC category I.

Senior Dalit activist M. Devadas alleged that Moger fishermen from Uttara Kannada have managed to bring political pressure and get a favourable report from the committee. “If the State government accepts the recommendations of the committee, other Scheduled Castes will lose out on rightful benefits,” he said.