Dakshina Kannada murders: Praveen and Fazil were random targets in a pre-planned attack, probe reveals

Police personnel stand guard in Puttur on July 28, 2022. The police have so far arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru and seven persons in connection with murder of Fazil. | Photo Credit: PTI

The investigation by Dakshina Kannada police has revealed that following the death of Masood, and later Praveen, assailants in both murders prepared a list of potential targets which included the two deceased

The ongoing investigation by the police into the murders of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru and 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil has revealed that the two were random targets of assailants, who have alleged links with fundamentalist organisations.

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru on July 26, while Mangaluru City police have arrested seven persons in connection with murder of Fazil on July 28.

List of targets

The investigation by the Dakshina Kannada police has revealed that following the death of 18-year-old Masood in Bellare on July 21, assailants, with links to a fundamentalist organisation, prepared a list of potential targets which included Praveen. After failing to find the other persons easily, the assailants targeted Praveen, who was hacked to death on July 26 outside his chicken shop in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada.

While Zakir (29) and Shafiq (27) were arrested on July 28 and two conspirators were arrested on August 2, the other accused, including the assailants, are still at large. The Dakshina Kannada police is working with other police units and central investigation agencies to trace the accused.

Similarly, Mohammed Fazil, too, was a random target of the assailants, the police said. The Mangaluru City police said Fazil was among about six persons from the community that the assailants had planned to attack. They then zeroed in on Fazil and had planned to execute the attack on July 27, when the last rites of Praveen were performed. However, as some assailants did not turn up on July 27, the killers executed their work the next day, on the night of July 28.

Fazil regularly donated blood and was also involved in social work. His activities had created an impression among assailants that Fazil was close to a community organization. This might have led assailants to target him, the police said.

Among the seven persons arrested in the case, Suhan Shetty has claimed to be a member of Bajrang Dal and also of Gou Raksha Dal. The city police said his claims are being verified.