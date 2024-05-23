GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner reviews flood mitigation measures

The visit was in light of the forecast of heavy rains in Mangaluru and other parts of the Karnataka coast during pre-monsoon and monsoon

Published - May 23, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, and other officials inspecting the ongoing work to mitigate flooding at Kuloor and Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Wednesday evening, May 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, and other officials inspecting the ongoing work to mitigate flooding at Kuloor and Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Wednesday evening, May 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, and other officials inspecting the ongoing work to mitigate flooding at Kuloor and Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Wednesday evening, May 22.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, and other officials inspecting the ongoing work to mitigate flooding at Kuloor and Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Wednesday evening, May 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan, accompanied by officials, on Wednesday, May 22, visited Kuloor and Kottara Chowki in the city to review flood mitigation measures.

The visit was in light of the forecast of heavy rains in Mangaluru and other parts of the Karnataka coast during pre-monsoon and monsoon. Kottara Chowki, Malady Court, and Kuloor in the city are among the areas that frequently get flooded during heavy showers.

Mr. Muhilan was accompanied by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner C.L. Anand and other officials, including those from MCC, National Highways Authority of India.

The Deputy Commissioner first visited the place of construction of the new flyover in Kuloor where he gave direction to the NHAI officers to remove dumps of soil to ensure free flow of water. He then visited the bridges across the ‘Raja Kaluve’ near the Gold Finch city. “The flooding is caused here because of the two bridges that narrow down the width of the Raja Kaluve,” Suresh Udupa, a resident, who has been alerting district administration about flooding in the area told the Deputy Commissioner. The flooding near Gold Finch City leads to flooding at the Kottara Chowki and Malady Court, said Shantaram, another resident of the area.

Mr. Muhilan directed the MCC officials to ensure the smooth flow of stormwater through the Raja Kaluve. He also asked officials to regularly clear debris in the narrow drain across National Highway 66 to prevent flooding at Kottara Chowki.

Residents showed Mr. Muhilan the electric pole that precariously stood off the narrow drain and sought urgent steps to prevent the fall of the pole. The residents objected to the bus stop proposed near a budget hotel in Kottara Chowki by contending that it will affect traffic movement.

