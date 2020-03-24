Daily prayers restricted at mosques in Udupi district

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha through an order issued on Monday “restricted” daily prayers, including on Fridays, at mosques across Udupi district from March 23 to 31. It is to prevent community spreading of COVID-19, the order said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all bars have been ordered to be closed. In wine shops, people should maintain social distance. If the shopkeepers are found not ensuring the same, such shops would be closed down.

He said people are not allowed to dine in hotels and restaurants. But they can take parcels. Such hotels too should ensure that customers maintained social distance. All commercial establishments operating with air-condition facility should close down till further orders. Other shops should ensure social distancing of customers.

Meanwhile, several organisations cleaned the fisheries harbour at Malpe on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Fish merchants voluntarily stopped fishing lorries from other States from entering the harbour. The retail fish merchants have agreed to stop business in the harbour.