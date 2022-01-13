CPCRI planning to set up demonstration plant for coconut varieties at Kidu

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod in Kerala, has drawn up plans to open a demonstration plant for coconut varieties that have been released for the market and an exhibition hall showcasing the technologies developed by the institute at its Research Centre in Kidu in Dakshina Kannada, according to CPCRI Acting Director Anitha Karun. Speaking at the launch of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Research Centre, near Kukke Subrahmanya, on Monday, she said that the centre established in 1972 has an International Coconut Gene Bank for South Asia, spread over 120 hectares. It is the best maintained among the five multi-site international coconut gene banks located in different coconut growing regions of the world.

Principal Scientist, CPCRI, Kasaragod, and Nodal Officer of the Kidu Research Centre V. Niral said that as part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the centre will have regular interactions with farmers, youth, students and different stakeholders. It will also transfer technologies and organise skill development programmes throughout the year. At least one or two activities will be organised every year, he said.

President of the managing committee of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple Mohan Ram S. Sulli, who inaugurated the celebrations, stressed on the need to create awareness among the student community on farming technologies and to sustain their interest in farming through their capacity building.

Kitchen garden kits for promoting nutritional security were distributed to 30 beneficiaries on the occasion.

The institute organised an interactive session with farmers on recent advances in coconut, arecanut and cocoa production technologies on the occasion, a release from the CPCRI said.