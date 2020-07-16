COVID-19 war room set up

KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore inaugurated a COVID-19 war room at the KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He said that the hospital had set aside 40 beds for COVID-19 patients. “We have eight patients under treatment now. Two are being discharged today after they were fully cured,” he said. He said that the hospital had made preparations three months ago, he said.

He handed over bouquet of flowers to a 70-year-old man from Athani and his 30-year-old son who were discharged from the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. KLE director Mahantesh Kavatagimath, hospital director M.V. Jali, doctor Madhav Prabhu and others were present.