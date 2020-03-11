COVID-19: Some schools begindaily exam, a few call it off

As a precaution against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), some schools began conducting daily examinations in the city on Wednesday itself, while a few others have called off their examinations for the primary section.

The two Kendriya Vidyalayas in the city have not made any changes to their examination schedules which will end on March 21.

The schools had to make changes in the examination schedule following a circular issued by the Commissioner of Public Instructions on Monday asking them to complete examination early as a matter of precaution against coronavirus. He directed schools to complete examination for classes from 1 to 5 between March 11 and March 16 and for classes from 6 to 9 by March 23.

Accordingly, Lourdes Central School and The Yenepoya School have revised their examination schedule by not revising the days related to Class 10 CBSE examination as these two schools are the examination centres.

Lourdes Central School principal Father Robert D'Souza, said that the examination for Classes from 1 to 8 started on Wednesday. While examinations for Classes from 1 to 5 will be completed by March 17, those for Classes from 6 to 8 will end on March 21.

“There is bit of pressure for students and parents. But we have tried to ensure that there is the least pressure on them and also, we comply with the direction of the government. If children are unwell, an opportunity will be given to them to write the exam at a later date,” he said.

The Yenepoya School decided to call off examinations for Classes from 1 to 4 and assess its students performance based on the assessments done during the year. The school is conducting examination for Classes from 5 to 7 till March 16, said school vice-principal Reshma Nayak.

The Rosario School will start the annual examination for Classes from 1 to 5 on Thursday and complete it by March 16. The examination for Class 6 will be held between March 16 and March 21, said Rosario School principal Aloysius D’Souza.

Sharada Vidyalaya, Canara CBSE School and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidyamandir are conducting their examinations till March 17.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said that the State government has left it to schools to have their own schedule and complete examinations by March 23. On some of the schools that are conducting lessons now for Class 9 and 10 in advance for the next academic year, Mr. Malleswamy said that it will be looked into after March 23.