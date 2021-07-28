COVID-19 patient dies in Udupi

Dakshina Kannada district reported 247 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are two containment zones in Mangaluru taluk and one in Bantwal taluk. With 226 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,179 in the district.

Udupi district reported one death and 98 new cases. While 86 are in home isolation, 12 patients are in designated health care facilities. With 107 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 872 in the district. There was one death due to black fungus and nine cases of mucormycosis.

With 11,901 people vaccinated on Tuesday, a total of 11,51,850 persons have been covered so far in Dakshina Kannada.

In Udupi, 2,568 people received their first dose and 1,477 their second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. With this, 5,00,745 people have received their first dose and 1,77,562 their second dose so far.