Mangaluru

COVID-19 patient dies in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported a COVID-19 death and 770 new cases on Sunday. With 841 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 5,628. Test positivity rate was put at 7.62%.

Of the new cases, 17 are from three clusters. Of these, five cases each came from two government schools and seven cases from an ashram, all in Mangaluru taluk.

Udupi district reported 1,061 new cases. With 503 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,546. Test positivity rate was put at 20.39%. Of the new cases, 757 are from Udupi taluk, 207 from Kundapur, 92 from Karkala and five from elsewhere. Of these, 986 patients are under home isolation, 45 in COVID Care Centres and the remaining are in designated COVID hospitals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 12:56:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/covid-19-patient-dies-in-dakshina-kannada/article38315860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY