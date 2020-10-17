Mangaluru

COVID-19: Five deaths, 383 new cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Four COVID-19 patients with comorbidities died, while 172 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. With 212 patients discharged, the number of active cases came down to 3,487. A fine of ₹9.45 lakh has been collected so far in 8,104 cases of people not wearing masks, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

A 57-year-old COVID-19 patient with comorbidities died, while 211 new cases were reported in Udupi on Saturday. With 169 patients discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,948. A fine of ₹12.89 lakh has so far been collected in 11,478 cases of people not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 10:48:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/covid-19-five-deaths-383-new-cases-in-dakshina-kannada-and-udupi/article32883111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY