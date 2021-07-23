Corporation to appoint one more surveyor

A meeting called by Mayor Premananda Shetty to discuss issues related to delay in issuing TDR (transferable development rights) certificates and projects related to premium FAR (floor area ratio) funds here on Thursday decided to appoint one more surveyor to hasten the process of issuing the certificates.

The surveyor should be either recruited or appointed on temporary basis by outsourcing manpower. As there is only one surveyor in the city corporation now, the process of issuing TDR certificates is getting delayed. Hence, there is a need to have one more surveyor, the meeting decided.

The meeting, which discussed in detail the issues related to registering property handed over to the corporation under TDR, decided to write to the government to simplify the process of registering such property.

It discussed issues related to use of FAR funds in developing roads.

Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao and Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar were present.