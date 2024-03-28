GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cheated youth in Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme, alleges BJP MLA

March 28, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Harish Poonja, MLA, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Harish Poonja, MLA, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Harish Poonja, BJP MLA, claimed here on Wednesday that 5.2 lakh youth graduated in the State during 2022-23. Of them, only 3,500 youth have got financial assistance under Yuva Nidhi, a guarantee scheme of the Congress-led State government.

Addressing presspersons, he alleged that the Congress thus has cheated the youths and it should apologise youth for the same. Mr. Poonja said that the Congress is scared of youth as, he claimed, a majority of them are favouring return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term.

The MLA calimed that the unemployment rate came down by 4.7 % during the last 10-year rule of the NDA government.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.